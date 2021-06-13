Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

PHILLY’S MO’NE DAVIS LIT UP THE SKY IN 2014: HOW ABOUT 2021?

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven summers ago Mo’ne Davis lit up the sky as the pitcher for the Taney Dragons, putting Philly on the international map in the Little League World Series. Here’s what she is doing today, thanks to the Washington Post’s neat story:. She is two weeks shy of her 20th birthday,...

fastphillysports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mo Ne Davis#Sports Illustrated#South Philadelphia#Online Games#Philly#Mo N E Davis#The Washington Post#Hampton University#Time#Field 1#The Anderson Monarchs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
NBAfastphillysports.com

HOW DOC RIVERS LIT BENNY SIMMONS FIRE AT HALFTIME

Ben Simmons spent a lot of energy in the first half of last night’s 127-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks chasing waterbug Trae Young . And he had scored just four points. So coach Doc Rivers got in his face. “We just thought he passed up too many opportunities —...
Franklin, MAWicked Local

This sophomore is Franklin High boys lacrosse's next Davis up

FRANKLIN – A year removed from the cancellation of the 2020 season, the Franklin boys lacrosse team has simply reloaded once again. At the front of it is sophomore Luke Davis, who is quite familiar with the Panthers’ operation. The underclassman’s older brother, Will, was a Hockomock League All-Star and...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Zack Littell: Lit up as opener

Littell allowed four runs on four hits and two walks without recording an out Tuesday against Arizona. He did not factor in the decision. The Diamondbacks couldn't have asked for a better offensive start in the contest, collecting four singles and a pair of walks while scoring four times before Littell was lifted without recording an out. The right-hander was working as an opener and wasn't expected to pitch very long, but his inability to retire any batters still qualifies as a disaster despite the fact that the Giants eventually came back to win. It remains to be seen how Littell will be deployed going forward, though it wouldn't be surprising if he's no longer asked to open games given the outcome Tuesday.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

How to watch this weekend’s Phillies-Giants series, which will not be broadcast locally

Fans of the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants will not be able to watch their teams play on NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Bay Area this weekend. The two teams meet for a three-game series at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, and all three contests will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock nationwide, including in the Philadelphia and San Francisco markets.
NBAboxden.com

How it Feel Philly?

Another one bites the Dust! 1st it was the Knicks, now it's the #1 Seeded 76ers. We gone leave ya'll to figure out that Ben Simmons thing. We'll holla tho. Last edited by FireBeats; Yesterday at 11:24 PM.. 15 hrs ago. 64 K. 14 K. 15 hrs ago. 11 K.
MLBgiants365.com

How to Watch Giants-Phillies on Peacock: Sign Up, Streaming Info, More

How to watch Giants vs. Phillies weekend series on Peacock originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea The Giants' weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies from Oracle Park will be broadcasted on Peacock, MLB announced earlier this week. The three-game series from June 18-20 will be shown exclusively on Peacock in the Bay Area viewing area, meaning NBC Sports Bay Area and the MyTeams app will not broadcast or stream the series. Peacock will also produce pregame coverage ahead of each game.
NBAitsgame7.com

Kevin Durant’s Mom Wanda Offers Flirty Message To PJ Tucker

Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker had something of a contentious relationship throughout the Brooklyn Nets’ second-round playoff showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tucker enjoyed as much success as one possibly can against someone of Durant’s talent level, but his primary wins came when he was able to get under the 32-year-old’s skin.
NBAaseaofblue.com

Stephen A. Smith: Devin Booker is the next Kobe Bryant

Devin Booker is getting some high praise as the 2021 NBA Playoffs continue to play out. Booker proved in series against the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets that he’s one of the elite players in the NBA, and he continued that trend as the Western Conference Finals began Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green hits Sixers with harsh truth that led to downfall

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shocking upset at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in their semifinals series, and Sixers guard Danny Green knows exactly what led to their downfall. According to Green, the Sixers didn’t give it their all against the Hawks–perhaps because of the fact that they were...
NBAJanesville Gazette

NBA fines Embiid $35K for Game 6 scuffle

The NBA announced Sunday that the 76ers’ Joel Embiid was fined $35,000 for escalating an altercation by pursuing Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins late in Game 6 and did not comply with an NBA security interview following the incident. Meanwhile, Hawks forward Bruno Fernando was suspended for one game without...
MLBPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

The Phillies Young Talent Is Showing Up

The starting lineup for a baseball team is only as important as the backup they get in the long run. The Phillies’ prospects are showing up and showing out. The farm system for the Phightin’s has great players but they do not seem to translate well to The Show, but maybe things are changing.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBANBA

Q&A: Broadcasting legend Marv Albert talks lengthy career

There are perhaps humans who watched more games, worn more headsets, shouted more times, sat court side for more hours and witnessed more historic live sporting events than Marv Albert. But nobody ever did all this with more authority. For 55 years, Albert has been on fire, his distinctive voice...
NBAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

James Harden and Bam Adebayo Commit to Team USA for Tokyo Games: AP

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets has told the U.S. men’s national basketball team that he’s committed to playing at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, the AP reports. The Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo has also reportedly told USA Basketball that he intends to play for the team. Harden’s status is still up in the air as he suffered a “grade 2 hamstring strain” during the NBA playoffs. If his leg continues to heal without any issue, he can play in Tokyo. “I think our guys have been through this enough to realize what’s best for them, what’s best for their body and what their ultimate goal is,” said Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks. “It’s very difficult to turn down playing for your country and having the opportunity to go out there, and having a heck of a summer and win an Olympic gold medal.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Hip-Hop Star Expresses Interest In NBA Coaching Job

Hip-hop mogul Master P is no stranger to high-level basketball. Out of high school, he earned a scholarship to the University of Houston. He shifted focus to his music career, but he has made cameos in some small basketball leagues, and in the late 1990s, played for the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors during the preseason.
NBAGossip Cop

Devin Booker’s Parents: The Truth About The NBA All-Star’s Mother And Father

Devin Booker has been playing for the Phoenix Suns since his professional basketball career began back in 2015. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on October 30, 1996, the shooting guard was raised by two loving parents with interesting backgrounds. Here’s the inside scoop on Devin Booker’s parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez.