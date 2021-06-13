Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

G7 chides China on rights, demands COVID origins investigation

By Guy Faulconbridge, Steve Holland
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdaeU_0aSsWzFY00
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Group of Seven leaders on Sunday scolded China over human rights in its Xinjiang region, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy and demanded a full and thorough investigation of the origins of the coronavirus in China.

After discussing how to come up with a unified position on China, leaders issued a highly critical final communique that delved into what are for China some of the most sensitive issues, including also Taiwan.

The re-emergence of China as a leading global power is considered to be one of the most significant geopolitical events of recent times, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union that ended the Cold War.

China's rise has also unnerved the United States: President Joe Biden casts China as the main strategic competitor and has vowed to confront China's "economic abuses" and push back against human rights violations.

"We will promote our values, including by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration," the G7 said.

The G7 also called for a transparent, expert-led Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including in China, to be convened by the World Health Organization (WHO). Reuters earlier reported the finalised version of the draft communique.

"We haven't had access to the laboratories," Biden told reporters.

Biden said it was not yet certain whether or not "a bat interfacing with animals and the environment... caused this COVID-19, or whether it was an experiment gone awry in a laboratory".

Before the G7 criticism emerged, China pointedly cautioned G7 leaders that the days when "small" groups of countries decided the fate of the world were long gone.

The G7 also underscored "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues".

"We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo and increase tensions," they said.

FORCED LABOUR

Biden said democracies were in a global contest with "autocratic governments", and that the G7 had to deliver viable alternatives.

"We're in a contest, not with China per se, ... with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century," Biden told reporters.

"As I've told (Chinese President) Xi Jinping myself, I'm not looking for conflict. Where we cooperate, we'll cooperate; where we disagree I'm going to state this frankly, and we are going to respond to actions that are inconsistent."

The G7 - comprising the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada - said it was concerned about forced labour in global supply chains including in the agricultural, solar, and garment sectors.

Beijing has repeatedly hit back against what it perceives as attempts by Western powers to contain China. It says many major powers are still gripped by an outdated imperial mindset after years of humiliating China.

U.N. experts and rights groups estimate that more than a million people, mainly Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in Xinjiang in northwest China.

China denies all accusations of forced labour or abuse. It initially denied the camps existed, but has since said they are vocational centres and are designed to combat extremism. In late 2019, China said all people in the camps had “graduated”.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Covid#Sino#G7#Chinese#U N#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. likely to miss July 4 COVID-19 vaccine target, White House says

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The United States will likely fail to meet President Joe Biden's goal to deliver at least one COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of adults by July 4, officials said on Tuesday and warned the Delta variant first found in India poses the greatest threat to U.S. eradication efforts.
Foreign PolicyFOXBusiness

Media censorship in China has contaminated the US: Gen. Jack Keane

Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, was recently raided by 500 police officers and the owner, Jimmy Lai, was put in Jail. In an interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said that free press is "dead" in Hong Kong and warned that censorship in China is pervasive and has begun to spread to the United States.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China condemns latest U.S. warship transit of Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI, June 23 (Reuters) - China condemned the United States on Wednesday as the region's greatest security "risk creator" after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China opposes UN rights chief's remarks on HK, Xinjiang

Geneva [Switzerland], June 22 (ANI): The Chinese Mission to the United Nations has opposed the remarks made by the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights on Hong Kong and Xinjiang-related issues at the Human Rights Council on Monday. Beijing termed the comments by UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

China condemns latest U.S. warship transit of Taiwan Strait

BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China condemned the United States on Wednesday as the region’s greatest security “risk creator” after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a “routine Taiwan...
Politicsgranthshala.com

Open Xinjiang to ‘independent observers’, Canada tells China

Amid allegations of mistreatment of Uighurs, more than 40 countries led by Canada urged China to allow UN access to Xinjiang. More than 40 countries urged China on Tuesday to allow immediate access to the UN human rights chief in Xinjiang after reports that more than one million people were illegally detained there. , some have been subjected to torture or forced labour.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 22, compared with 25 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Australians' trust in China plummets amid bilateral tensions - poll

CANBERRA, June 23 (Reuters) - Australians' trust in China has plunged and for the first time more people view Beijing as a security threat than a economic partner, a widely watched poll published on Wednesday showed. The Lowy Institute's annual poll shows more than 60% of Australians see China as...
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

China’s ambassador to the US to leave after eight years

China’s ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, has announced he will leave Washington after eight years, saying US-China relations are at a “crossroads” as the US recalibrates its engagement policies. Cui, whose departure has been the subject of speculation for months, wrote a farewell statement calling on Chinese people in...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

China's Xi Congratulates Raisi on Election as Iranian President

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his congratulations on Monday to Ebrahim Raisi on his election as Iran's president, saying their two countries were "comprehensive strategic partners", state media reported. Raisi, a hardliner and fierce critic of the West, won election on Friday. China has close energy and...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Says U.S. Blackmailing Them Into Cooperating With COVID Origins Probe

The Chinese government says it deplores attempts by the United States to "blackmail" it into cooperating with further COVID-19 origin-tracing efforts, after the top White House aide warned Beijing was risking "isolation in the international community." Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, told Fox News on Sunday that...
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

Russian ambassador to US arrives in Washington

(CNN) — The Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, returned to Washington, DC after spending almost three months in Moscow, the Russian embassy tweeted Sunday, after US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to send both their ambassadors back to their posts during their meeting in Geneva last week.
ChinaThe Guardian

The Observer view on China’s human rights abuses in Hong Kong

China did not wait long to demonstrate its contempt for last weekend’s criticism by G7 countries of human rights abuses in Hong Kong. By ordering the arrest of the editor-in-chief and four senior executives of the Apple Daily newspaper for allegedly conspiring with “foreign forces”, Xi Jinping and the Communist party sent a crude message of defiance to the west.