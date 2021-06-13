Two Last Lap Passes Thrill Fans Saturday At The Knoxville Raceway

Two A-Mains went down to the final lap on Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. Fans got their money’s worth as the track had to be reworked following the 360 A which was won by Dylan Westbrook on a last lap pass of Carson McCarl. Another Carson would figure heavily into the World of Outlaws A-Main as Carson Macedo, who won the Friday night show, would sweep the weekend at Knoxville by taking advantage of Kerry Madsen missing the corner in turn two on the white flag lap. Before the World of Outlaws A-Main, crews spent over an hour reworking the track in the turns due to the track starting to take rubber. Madsen placed 2nd and a hard charging Sheldon Haudenschild would finish 3rd. This week, the Superstar Racing Experience will hold their event, plus Friday night is double feature for the 360s and Pro Sprints.