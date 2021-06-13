Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, IA

Two Last Lap Passes Thrill Fans Saturday At The Knoxville Raceway

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo A-Mains went down to the final lap on Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. Fans got their money’s worth as the track had to be reworked following the 360 A which was won by Dylan Westbrook on a last lap pass of Carson McCarl. Another Carson would figure heavily into the World of Outlaws A-Main as Carson Macedo, who won the Friday night show, would sweep the weekend at Knoxville by taking advantage of Kerry Madsen missing the corner in turn two on the white flag lap. Before the World of Outlaws A-Main, crews spent over an hour reworking the track in the turns due to the track starting to take rubber. Madsen placed 2nd and a hard charging Sheldon Haudenschild would finish 3rd. This week, the Superstar Racing Experience will hold their event, plus Friday night is double feature for the 360s and Pro Sprints.

www.kniakrls.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
Knoxville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knoxville Raceway#Knia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
POTUSNBC News

White House to concede it's likely to miss original July 4 vaccination target

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration planned to concede Tuesday that it will likely fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal of partially vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by Independence Day, but insist it has “succeeded beyond our highest expectations” in returning the nation to a pre-pandemic normal. Jeffrey Zients,...
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...