Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Chile's Sanchez out of Copa America group stage with foot injury

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjisV_0aSsWRQy00

(Reuters) - Chile forward Alexis Sanchez will miss the group stage of the Copa America due to a leg injury, the national team said in a statement here late on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with a muscle problem on his foot after training on Friday and will not travel to Brazil with the rest of the Chile squad for the tournament.

“The estimated recovery time exceeds the first phase of the Copa America, for which the athlete will remain in his recovery process in Chile, with the medical team of the national team,” the team said.

Chile begin their Copa America campaign against Argentina at Rio de Janeiro’s Nilton Santos stadium on Monday. They are also set to take on Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay in Group B.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Sanchez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Nilton Santos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Soccer
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccer101.9 KELO-FM

Diageo pulls out of sponsoring Copa America soccer tournament

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Alcoholic beverage company Diageo Plc on Thursday joined other major sponsors pulling out of the Copa America after players criticized organizers for moving the soccer tournament to Brazil despite one of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks. The spirits makers said it was withdrawing its brand names...
Soccerbolavip.com

Copa America 2021: Chile's roster for the competition

La Roja will pursue continental glory once again. Chile have claimed the title twice in the past decade, and they'll try to get their hands on the trophy once again in Copa America 2021. Coach Martín Lasarte has already submitted the list of players to chase that goal. Even though...
Soccerrock947.com

Soccer-Chaotic organisation makes this year’s Copa America unique

(Reuters) – Sports events have been cancelled or disrupted by a myriad of complications over the years, including war, plague, economic uncertainty and political boycotts, but the series of events that have beset this year’s Copa America takes some beating. The oldest international tournament in world football, the Copa America...
WorldSacramento Bee

Messi’s Argentina draws 1-1 with Chile at Copa America

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick, repeatedly dribbled through the Chilean defense and created opportunities regularly for his Argentina teammates. Despite Messi's intense performance, Argentina was held 1-1 by Chile in its Copa America opener. The game at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro was also marked by a tribute to Argentine football great Diego Maradona, who died in November at age 60.
Soccerwcn247.com

Firmino out and Paquetá in for Brazil's Copa America opener

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has picked Lucas Paquetá instead of the experienced Roberto Firmino for the Copa America opener against Venezuela on Sunday. He is also fielding goalkeeper Alisson and left back Renan Lodi to face an adversary that has lost eight players to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Tite’s team will have Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Neymar as forwards — all three can play on the wings and as target men if needed.
Soccerwibqam.com

Soccer-Kids near Brasilia dreaming of Copa America

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – They play football on a dirt field and they probably won’t see Neymar or Lionel Messi up close, but the soccer-mad children who live near Brasilia’s Mane Garrincha stadium couldn’t be more excited about the start of the 2021 Copa America. The tournament kicks off on...
SoccerBBC

Watch: Copa America - Argentina v Chile

Reigning champions and hosts Brazil opened the 2021 Copa America with a comfortable 3-0 win over Covid-ravaged Venezuela on Sunday night. Paris St-Germain centre back Marquinhos opened the scoring in the first half, before a second-half penalty from Neymar and a late Gabriel Barbosa goal sealed a comfortable victory. The...
Soccersportsgamblingpodcast.com

Copa America Futures Preview | Soccer Gambling Podcast

Billi previews the controversial Copa America tournament, which will be hosted in Brazil. The hosts are the tournament favs and managed to kick-off with a 3-0 over Venezuela last night. They could face their fiercest rivals Argentina in the final— if both teams manage to win their respective groups. Home...
Soccergoal.com

'It is time to strike' - Messi out for Copa America revenge and this time it's personal

The Albiceleste captain was incensed by the manner of his team's elimination in Brazil two years ago and now has another chance to claim the trophy. Aside from yet another disappointment in major international competition, in Argentine eyes, the 2019 Copa America will always be remembered as the moment when the usually calm and collected Lionel Messi finally blew his top.
CBS Sports

WATCH: Diego Maradona tribute before Argentina's CONMEBOL Copa America opener vs. Chile was special

CONMEBOL paid tribute to the late, great Diego Armando Maradona ahead of Argentina's clash with Chile on Monday in the Copa America. Maradona, a legend as a player with Argentina while also having a stint as the manager, tragically died in November 2020 at the age of 60. Winner of the 1986 World Cup with his native Argentina and considered one of the greatest players ever, Maradona earned legendary status for his performances on the international stage while also becoming a hero across Europe and South America, but especially in Naples, Italy for his time at club Napoli. Maradona was able to do things with the ball that others could only dream of and is regarded by many as the best player ever.
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Chile's Vargas eyes Copa America scoring record

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chile forward Eduardo Vargas has expressed a desire to be the Copa America's all-time leading scorer as he nears the record held by Argentine Norberto Mendez and Brazil great Zizinho. A second-half strike in Chile's 1-1 draw with Argentina on Monday took Vargas's...
SoccerESPN

Argentina beat Uruguay in Copa America group stage clash

A first half goal from Guido Rodriguez, his first in 11 international appearances, gave Argentina a 1-0 win over Uruguay in a leaden Copa America clash on Friday. Uruguay hadn't beaten Argentina in the Copa America since 1989 and they went behind early on to Rodriguez's header. - Copa America...
UEFAESPN

Englishman scores in Chile's Copa America win over Bolivia

SAO PAULO --  On a day many football fans expected Harry Kane to shine at the European Championship, it was an Englishman playing for Chile at Copa America who managed to put the ball into the back of the net. Born in Stoke, 22-year-old Ben Brereton scored Chile's goal...
Soccerkfgo.com

Soccer-English-born striker new hero for Chile in Copa America

(Reuters) – Stoke-born striker Ben Brereton was Chile’s new hero after scoring the winning goal against Bolivia in his first international start on Friday in the Copa America. The 22-year-old was born to an English father and Chilean mother and got his first call up in May thanks to his...