LI Cocktail Tour 2021 turns summer into a hunt for the island's best drink

The sun is shining and the temperature is creeping up, but while we’re still in lockdown it means we can't plan any trips to the pub garden or your favourite rooftop bar to make the most of enjoying drinks in the sun.But that doesn’t mean you can’t make your own happy hour from home. We’ve already got you covered with three-ingredient cocktails you can make at home here, but if you want to refine your repertoire beyond these simple drinks, try a virtual cocktail-making class online. Led by the experts, you can master the art of mixology and concoct your...