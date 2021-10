Dak Prescott showed up to work for the Dallas Cowboys on Friday experiencing soreness in his strained calf after logging back-to-back limited practices. If the Cowboys didn't own a commanding lead in the NFC East, the question of Prescott playing Sunday night in Minnesota against the Vikings probably wouldn't need to be asked. He'd be in. But the Cowboys are 5-1 and the Giants, Eagles and Washington Football Team are all 2-5, meaning there's pressure on the Cowboys to let Prescott fully recover from a calf strain suffered Oct. 11 against the Patriots.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO