In June 1960, Patrice Émery Lumumba was elected the first prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Just months later, he was murdered. For 75 years, Belgium ruled the Congo with nearly unprecedented brutality. From the reign of King Leopold II to its years as a Belgian colony, the country endured years of mass murder, rape, and mutilation. But in 1960, the Congo gained its independence — and it seemed like Patrice Lumumba was the perfect man to usher in a new chapter for his country.