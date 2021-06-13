Overton Breaks Eldora’s Bank

ROSSBURG - For the first time in four nights of racing at Eldora Speedway, Brandon Overton looked vulnerable on Saturday night. The Evans, Georgia, native had already banked $147,000 by sweeping the first three nights of the Dirt Late Model Dream weekend and most of the estimated crowd of 20,000 figured when he took the lead on Saturday in the second 100-lap Dream from Darrell Lanigan on lap 53 he was on his way to the bank with another $126,000.