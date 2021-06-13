Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Overton Breaks Eldora’s Bank

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSSBURG, Ohio — When the week began, the thought of one driver coming into Eldora Speedway and leaving with more than a quarter million dollars was just a dream. But it’s not a dream anymore. It’s reality. Brandon Overton completed one of the greatest achievements in dirt track racing history Saturday night with his fourth feature win in four days, sweeping both the 27th and 26th runnings of the Dirt Late Model Dream for an incredible $273,000 in prize money.

www.speedsport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Madden
Person
Nick Hoffman
Person
Gustin
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Scott Bloomquist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Rossburg#Gray Court#The Wells Motorsports No#Dream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Early Crash Sets Up Nine Race NASCAR Playoff Slugfest

The race to make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs became considerably more dramatic the moment Chris Buescher drilled the wall on Lap 76 on Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway. Justin Haley of Spire Motorsports was one of several contenders to suffer brake rotor failures at the new Cup venue and the debris was run over by the Roush Fenway Racing No. 17. The damage sent Buescher into the wall and into a renewed playoff battle.
Rossburg, OHspeedsport.com

Eldora Set To Make Two Dreams Come True

ROSSBURG, Ohio — Two Dirt Late Model Dreams in one week are now reality as the best DIRTcar Late Model drivers in nation make their first of two annual pilgrimages to Eldora Speedway to compete in the 26th and 27th Dream crown jewel events this Wednesday through Saturday, June 9-12. With nearly $800,000 in total purse money up for grabs over all four nights, including $273,000 in winner’s shares alone, the sport’s biggest stars are scheduled to compete in front of a non-capacity-restricted Eldora grandstand for the first time in 21 months.
Rossburg, OHfloracing.com

Eldora's Prelim Winners Continue Data Collection

ROSSBURG, Ohio (June 9) — Jonathan Davenport and Brandon Overton just wanted to use Wednesday’s Dream XXVII preliminary program at Eldora Speedway as a tuneup for Thursday’s 100-lap, $127,000-to-win finale. Winning the 25-lap features would be gravy. Jun 9-12, Resumes Yesterday at 10:10 PM UTC. 2021 Dirt Late Model Dream...
Motorsportsfloracing.com

Dream-Winning Crew Chief Reflects On Eldora

The first time Robby Allen attended a race at the famed Eldora Speedway was September 1991. Then a budding 21-year-old mechanic in the Dirt Late Model world, he traveled to the Rossburg, Ohio, track’s marquee event, the World 100, in his first season working full-time for Booper Bare of Rockbridge Baths, Va.
Motorsportsracer.com

NASCAR disqualifies Elliott from Nashville after five loose lug nuts

Chase Elliott has been disqualified after Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway because of five loose lug nuts on his Chevrolet during post-race inspection. Elliott will receive one point and placed last (39th) in the Ally 400 finishing order. He also loses the playoff point earned for winning the race’s first stage, and Kurt Busch will be credited with winning the stage.
Rossburg, OHDaily Standard

Overton completes 'Dream' weekend

ROSSBURG - For the first time in four nights of racing at Eldora Speedway, Brandon Overton looked vulnerable on Saturday night. The Evans, Georgia, native had already banked $147,000 by sweeping the first three nights of the Dirt Late Model Dream weekend and most of the estimated crowd of 20,000 figured when he took the lead on Saturday in the second 100-lap Dream from Darrell Lanigan on lap 53 he was on his way to the bank with another $126,000.
Motorsportsfloracing.com

Fast Facts: Eldora's Double Late Model Dreams Week

Dates: June 9-12 (Twin $10,000-to-win features Wednesday and Friday; heats, consolations and $127,000-to-win main event Thursday; heats, consolations and $126,000-to-win main event Saturday). Track: Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio (high-banked half-mile clay oval). Purse: Total purse of $792,400 includes Thursday’s $127,000-to-win, 100-lap feature with at least $2,500 to all 28...
Motorsportsfloracing.com

Column: For Dreams, Jonathan Davenport Gets In Eldora Zone

It’s Dirt Late Model Dream Week — make that “double” Dream Week this year — at Eldora Speedway, which means that Jonathan Davenport isn’t his usual self. He’s squarely in the midst of his twice-annual transformation into a hungry animal craving the Rossburg, Ohio, track’s crown-jewel meat. Jun 9-12, 10:10...
Motorsportsfloracing.com

See Wednesday's Driver Roster For The Eldora Dirt Late Model Dream

Live Now, Jun 9-12 2021 Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway. Austin Kirkpatrick (11), Ocala, Fla. Billy Moyer (21), Batesville, Ark. Bobby Pierce (32), Oakwood, Ill. Boom Briggs (99B), Bear Lake, Pa. Brandon Overton (76), Evans, Ga. Brandon Sheppard (1), New Berlin, Ill. Brent Larson (B1), Lake Elmo, Minn.
Motorsportsfloracing.com

Masterful Run At Eldora Lifts Brandon Overton To Pinnacle

ROSSBURG, Ohio (June 10) — Brandon Overton walked into Eldora Speedway’s infield media center, sat down on a chair in front of a logo-filled backdrop and smiled at his surroundings like a wide-eyed little kid. Jun 9-12, Resumes Friday at 10:10 PM UTC. 2021 Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora...
Motorsportsracer.com

OPINION: It's make or break time

NASCAR’s long hot summer is here, and for some, it’s going to be anything but relaxing. With the most convoluted All-Star Race now in the rearview mirror, Cup Series teams are back to big picture business this week. There are 10 races left in the regular season, which means 10 chances left for drivers to earn a spot in the postseason. The Fox Sports portion of the schedule is complete, and NBC Sports takes over beginning this weekend and through the finale in early November.
Rossburg, OHspeedsport.com

Overton Keeps Rolling; Satterlee Wins Too

ROSSBURG, Ohio — The stars always find a way to shine in the big moments at Eldora Speedway. Brandon Overton and Gregg Satterlee found some star power of their own on Friday night and traded it in for two $10,000 checks in the preliminary night of action at the 26th Dirt Late Model Dream.
Motorsportsfloracing.com

Overton's Dream Sweep By The Numbers

A by-the-numbers review of Brandon Overton’s four-day sweep of Dream action June 9-12 at Eldora Speedway, in Rossburg, Ohio:. 0: Irregularities uncovered in postrace impound for technical inspection. 0: Invert for Saturday’s Dream heat races. 1: Driver to beat Overton to a checkered flag (Kyle Larson in Saturday’s opening heat...
Motorsportsspeed51.com

‘Big Sexy’ Wins Over a Quarter Million at Eldora

ROSSBURG, OH – When the week began, the thought of one driver coming into Eldora Speedway and leaving with over a quarter million dollars was just a dream. But it’s not a dream anymore. It’s reality. Brandon Overton completed one of the greatest achievements in dirt track racing history Saturday night with his fourth consecutive Feature win in four days, sweeping both the 27th and 26th runnings of the Dirt Late Model Dream for an incredible $273,000 in total prize money.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Brandon Overton Completes Double Dream Sweep at Eldora

When the week began, the thought of one driver coming into Eldora Speedway and leaving with over a quarter million dollars was just a dream. But it’s not a dream anymore. It’s reality. Brandon Overton completed one of the greatest achievements in dirt track racing history Saturday night with his fourth consecutive Feature win in four days, sweeping both the 27th and 26th runnings of the Dirt Late Model Dream for an incredible $273,000 in total prize money.