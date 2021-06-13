Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

‘Many serious matters’ discussed at G7, Biden tells Catholic priest

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5MxY_0aSsVkI600
Joe Biden arrives for Mass

US President Joe Biden has told a Catholic priest “many serious matters” were discussed at this year’s G7 summit.

He and First Lady Jill Biden attended morning Mass in Cornwall on the final day of the gathering of world leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2tnp_0aSsVkI600
Britain G7 Biden (AP)

Several security people lined the streets of the town, while people stood outside their homes and were told to stand back and wait during the service.

Mr and Mrs Biden left the church just after 9.40am.

Father Philip Dyson told the PA news agency that he had not been given advance warning that the president and his wife would be joining them for the service.

“We realised people were coming with security so I thought maybe the president would be coming along so we just welcomed him,” he said.

He admitted he was slightly nervous while conducting the service.

“It’s the President of the United States of America,” he said. “It’s a great occasion to welcome him into our parish, into the church, and it’s lovely to know he made the time in his busy schedule in order to come to Mass.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVJLb_0aSsVkI600
Britain G7 Biden (AP)

The priest added that he had managed to have a “quick word” with Mr Biden.

“I welcomed him to Cornwall and he said he was enjoying his time here and there were many serious matters they were discussing and just hope it’s going to come to fruition,” he said.

“I think the G7 has been such a great occasion. The scripture readings were appropriate because it was about creation and climate, and things growing, so it absolutely suited the occasion.”

He added that the scriptures were not selected “by choice”, adding: “It’s just the way it always is. The word of God always fits in.”

Mr and Mrs Biden left in separate cars and the president was seen lowering his black face mask and giving his wife a kiss before she got into her vehicle.

The president wore a navy suit, white shirt and blue tie, while the First Lady wore a black and white suit with a pearl necklace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTsgN_0aSsVkI600
Britain G7 Biden (AP)

Reporters at the church asked Mr Biden for his thoughts on the church, and he said it was “beautiful”.

He was then asked about the G7 and China while getting into his car, but did not answer.

The motorcade drove off moments later.

One parishioner, known only as Margaret, was in the church with the Bidens during the service.

“It was very nice,” she said. “We’re not a very large Catholic community but we have a very good priest. It was lovely that Joe Biden and his wife wanted to join us.”

The president is open about his Catholic faith and famously visited the St Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Delaware on the morning of the US election last November.

His speeches regularly include biblical references and he reportedly received a congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis after winning last year’s election.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Navy#Bidens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Priest
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
newschain

Iran’s president-elect rules out meeting with Joe Biden

Iran’s president-elect has said he would not meet with US President Joe Biden or negotiate over Tehran’s ballistic missile programme and its support of regional militias. Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi also described himself as a “defender of human rights” when asked about his involvement in the 1988 mass execution of some 5,000 people. It marked the first time he has been put on the spot on live television over that dark moment in Iranian history at the end of the Iran-Iraq war.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Catholic bishops take a provocative shot in Biden's direction

It's difficult to imagine given contemporary standards, but when John F. Kennedy sought the presidency 61 years ago, his Roman Catholic faith was a major national issue. The United States had never elected a Catholic president before, and public anti-Catholic animus was more common than it is now. Kennedy, of...
Congress & CourtsCNS News

Catholic Dems Lecture the Bishops

Seems like everyone is lecturing the bishops these days. The latest to do so are 59 Democrats who identify as Catholics. Leading the charge is Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT). On Friday, she issued a "Statement of Principles" that chastises the bishops for addressing the issue of Catholic public figures who reject core Catholic moral teachings; 73% of the bishops voted to consider a document on the suitability of these self-identified Catholics to receive Holy Communion.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court battle could wreak havoc with Biden's 2020 agenda

Liberal activists fearful of Democrats losing control of the Senate are pushing for stalwart liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to retire this year, but Democratic senators don’t share their enthusiasm, knowing a fall confirmation battle could quickly become a partisan circus. Senators say it’s entirely up to Breyer, who is 82...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Things are about to get much harder for Biden and Democrats

In 2020, voters elected Joe Biden primarily because he was not Donald Trump. But Democrats’ constrained expectations had expanded over the course of the campaign; rather than looking like a caretaker whose primary purpose was to excise the Trump tumor, Biden displayed a surprising degree of policy ambition. Their hopes for the Biden presidency began to rise.