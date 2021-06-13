Cancel
Eureka Springs, AR

Local notes: Writers' Colony accepting submissions

By Deb Harvell
Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is accepting submissions for the "Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories" fellowship. This fellowship is awarded to a writer working on a short or long work of nonfiction focusing on managing mental illness. This personal story should offer not just insight and awareness, but most importantly, hope. Stories focused on relationships, family life, travel, employment, civic contributions, passions, along with the barriers, fears and stigmas faced, are encouraged. The writing can take the form of memoir, personal essay, profile or biography. The successful application will demonstrate insight, honesty, literary merit and the likelihood of publication.

www.arkansasonline.com
