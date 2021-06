A city employee who had a loaded gun inside his work vehicle that was then reportedly stolen while he worked has been suspended without pay pending disciplinary action. City spokesman Ignazio Messina confirmed Tuesday that William Moore, 52, was immediately suspended following the incident last week. Mr. Moore is an employee of the division of streets, bridges and harbor and will go through the disciplinary process laid out in the city’s contract with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 7.