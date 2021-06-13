Staggering Alisson Becker facts defy belief and changed the course of Liverpool history

People can come up with statistics to prove anything. Forty percent of people know that. Nonetheless, there are some numbers in football which defy belief. Many Kopites will tell you that their side won the league in 2019/20 despite Adrián’s contribution as Alisson Becker’s deputy, yet of the two goalkeepers, it was the Spaniard who saved a higher proportion of the clear-cut chances he faced in all competitions.