The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department has organized a movie night at the Muehlhausen Aquatic Center. The event will be held on Friday July 9 just after dusk. The pool will re-open for the evening at 8:45 p.m. to let movie-goers in, with the movie starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. and running until roughly 11:15 p.m. The event is open to everyone over 5 years of age. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Swim suits are required.