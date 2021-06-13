Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Guineas hero Poetic Flare heads 13 for St James’s Palace date

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9dzy_0aSsVCTW00
Poetic Flare after winning the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket (PA Wire)

Classic hero Poetic Flare and the unbeaten Mostahdaf are among 13 colts declared for the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

Jim Bolger’s Poetic Flare landed the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in early May, since when he has finished sixth in the French Guineas and runner-up in the Irish Guineas behind stablemate Mac Swiney.

Mostahdaf has won each of his three starts to date for John and Thady Gosden – completing his hat-trick in the Heron Stakes at Sandown almost four weeks ago.

The Frankel colt beat Charlie Appleby’s Highland Avenue by half a length in that Listed contest and the pair will renew rivalry at Group One level on Tuesday.

Appleby also saddles Irish Guineas sixth La Barrosa, while Jessica Harrington’s Lucky Vega also brings strong Classic form to the table, having finished third at Newmarket and fourth at the Curragh.

With William Buick siding with Highland Avenue, James Doyle is looking forward to partnering La Barrosa in a race which forms part of the Qipco British Champions Series.

He said: “He ran very well in the Craven when second to Master Of The Seas and then went for the Irish Guineas on what was obviously quite testing ground. He travelled into the race really well there, but didn’t quite see it out.

“I think he’ll be seen to much better effect on quicker ground at Ascot, and on his Craven run he’s entitled to go well in what’s obviously a tough race.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebDhy_0aSsVCTW00
Battleground is one of three runners for Aidan O'Brien (PA Archive)

Aidan O’Brien runs Battleground, Ontario and Wembley, with son Joseph represented by Thunder Moon.

Battleground and Wembley, who both sport first-time tongue ties, plus Thunder Moon all disappointed in the Guineas at Newmarket and Wembley has also since failed to fire in the Irish equivalent.

Bullace (Ralph Beckett), Chindit (Richard Hannon), Maximal (Sir Michael Stoute) and Naamoos (Mark Johnston) complete the line-up.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Michael Stoute
Person
William Buick
Person
William James
Person
Charlie Strong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#The St James#Royal Ascot Jim Bolger#Guineas At Newmarket#French#Irish#Battleground#Naamoos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Highland Avenue on course for St James’s Palace

Highland Avenue is set to lead trainer Charlie Appleby’s assault on the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. The Dubawi colt won his first three starts this year, before losing little in defeat when failing by half a length to give Mosthadaf 3lb in last month’s Heron Stakes at Sandown.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Connections thrilled with progress of Epsom winner Rhoscolyn

Connections of Rhoscolyn are weighing up options at Newmarket and Windsor this weekend for the progressive three-year-old. Bought out of Charlie Hills’ stable and sent to David O’Meara, the Territories gelding won at Beverley three starts ago off a mark of 74 and his most recent victory at Epsom saw him raised to 104.
Sportsbettorsinsider.com

Garrity's Tuesday Stakes from Royal Ascot picks the Queen Anne, Coventry, King's Stand, and St. James's Palace

We are back with a rare mid-week appearance, but it’s for a very good reason: Tuesday is the first installment of the five-day Royal Ascot meeting in England, and the racing, as it is here every year, will be absolutely world-class. We are old enough to remember when it was impossible to watch, let alone bet, on European racing, so we will note that it is an unmitigated improvement that is is now possible to watch these races live, in high definition, and that having a flutter on them is as easy as betting on a $5,000 claiming race at your local track.
Sportstwinspires.com

Handicapping the 2021 St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

The St James’s Palace S. (G1), Royal Ascot’s fourth race at 11:20 a.m. (ET) Tuesday, is the marquee event for three-year-old milers. Held over the round course, the mile prize once again shapes up as a referendum on the 2000 Guineas (G1) winner. A few of the Guineas also-rans are...
Worldracingpost.com

'I think he has a big chance' - will Guineas hero Poetic Flare strike at Ascot?

St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1) | 1m | 3yo | ITV4/Sky. More than half of the 13 jockeys riding in the third and final Group 1 on day one were not even born when Jim Bolger saddled his first winner at the royal meeting in 1983 and the master trainer hopes the ultra hardy Poetic Flare can follow in the footsteps of his sire and 2013 scorer Dawn Approach.
WorldSkySports

Mullins to avoid Subjectivist rematch with Princess Zoe

Tony Mullins is already planning a route back to the Prix du Cadran for his Gold Cup runner-up Princess Zoe - but warns he will do all he can to avoid another clash with her brilliant Royal Ascot conqueror Subjectivist. Princess Zoe was a gallant runner-up to Mark Johnston's commanding...
AnimalsHorseRaceInsider.com

MORNINGS AT ROYAL ASCOT A RARE TREAT FOR AMERICAN HORESPLAYERS

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, June 20, 2021 – It’s Father’s Day and as much as I wish it were so, I’m not going to get what I really wanted: Just one more day of racing from Royal Ascot. HRI Faithful contributor Tony P said it all the other day, underscoring what...
Sportsracingpost.com

Four things we learned on the fifth and final day at Royal Ascot

Sir Michael Stoute is a man always worth waiting for. The Queen was not the only much-loved figure to make a hugely welcome appearance on the final afternoon. Stoute trained his first winner at this meeting in Her Majesty's Silver Jubilee year of 1977 so it was fitting that his record-extending 82nd should come in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.
Sportsracing.com

Big pedigree pair win for McEvoy

A well-bred pair of Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained fillies made for an impressive start to racing at Ballarat on Sunday, when Nabbed and Tessneem broke out of maiden grade in the opening two races. Tessneem was knocked down for $1.4 million at the 2019 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale, making her...
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Katara bounces back to form with Pontefract Listed verdict

Katara claimed a second Listed race when taking the Sky Bet Pontefract Castle Fillies’ Stakes at the Yorkshire track for Ryan Moore and Sir Michael Stoute. The four-year-old raced at the rear of the field and struck late to pass race leader and runner-up Golden Pass just as the two horses approached the post.
Sportsracingpost.com

Seven races popular with punters but on-course layers struggle at Ascot

Seven races a day at Royal Ascot found favour with Betfair customers according to the firm, as they reported big traffic on the exchanges despite the competing attraction of Euro 2020. Other off-course bookmakers reported trade to have been more robust than three years ago when Royal Ascot had to...