Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Target Price at C$2.51

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.31.