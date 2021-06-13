New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)
New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Domino’s Pizza worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.rivertonroll.com