State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 649 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)
State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.rivertonroll.com