Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.
CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 282.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.rivertonroll.com