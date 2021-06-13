Cancel
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

By Rob Hiaasen
rivertonroll.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 282.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

rivertonroll.com
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $450.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $384.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.65 EPS.
Stockscom-unik.info

Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $106,000 Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock. Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their...
StocksWKRB News

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.
StocksWKRB News

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

CNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CVLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 73.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Aviva PLC Acquires 85,745 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,745 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.31% of Wynn Resorts worth $45,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 146,465 Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $186,010.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,646.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.