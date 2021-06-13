Cancel
LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

By William Tyler
rivertonroll.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

