State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,148 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)
State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.rivertonroll.com