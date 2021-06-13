Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 6,148 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

By Michael Baxter
rivertonroll.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

rivertonroll.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackrock Inc#Holding Company#Blackrock Inc#Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa#Swiss National Bank#Indexiq Advisors Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Bmo Capital Markets#Core Mark Profile#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells 37,883 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,343 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.58% of OneWater Marine worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel Sells 10,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 88,839 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $34,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $127.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Aaron Locascio Sells 37,883 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at $142,689.60. The […]
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,034 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 5,099 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold...
StocksWKRB News

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Acquires $149,999.50 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $31.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.
Stockstickerreport.com

Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 7,780 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson Buys 750 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,099.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.