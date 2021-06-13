State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,063 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.