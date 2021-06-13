Cancel
Tennessee State

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,063 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

By Maria Luz-Campos
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

