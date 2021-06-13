New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 15,359 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.