New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 15,359 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

By William Tyler
rivertonroll.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.61% of Ameris Bancorp worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

rivertonroll.com
Stocksrivertonroll.com

