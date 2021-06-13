Cancel
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

By Michael Baxter
rivertonroll.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fluor were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

