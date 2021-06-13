Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share
Wall Street analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.rivertonroll.com