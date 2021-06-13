Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.