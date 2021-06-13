Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UBS Group AG Buys 96,919 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

By William Tyler
rivertonroll.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,919 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $37,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

rivertonroll.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs Group Ag#Schf#Schwab U S Reit Etf#Ubs Group Ag#Sec#Washington Trust Co#Nysearca Schf#Schwab U S Reit Etf#Schwab U S Large Cap Etf#Schwab U S Mid Cap Etf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Marketstickerreport.com

Sei Investments Co. Sells 593,567 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593,567 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €79.00 Price Target

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.73 ($91.45).
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Head-To-Head Contrast: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) & Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends. This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and UBS Group’s net margins,...
StocksWKRB News

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) to Sell

RDEIY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.00 by UBS Group

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENEL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.86 ($11.59).
Stocksrivertonroll.com

UBS Group AG Sells 50,794 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.02% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

UBS Group AG Has $8.29 Million Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 117.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock […]
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,349 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.72% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsWKRB News

VAT Group’s (VACNY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VACNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VAT Group has an average rating of Hold.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

UBS Group AG Sells 26,389 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstickerreport.com

UBS Group AG Purchases 42,682 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 1.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $77,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 3,075 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 78.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $642,000 […]