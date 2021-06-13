UBS Group AG Buys 96,919 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)
UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,919 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $37,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.rivertonroll.com