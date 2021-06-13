UBS Group AG Buys 96,919 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.73 ($91.45).