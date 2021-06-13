Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Showers continue for some today, hot weather returns next week!

By Christopher Holtzman
live5news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cold front responsible for the flooding on Saturday has stalled just to the south of the area. Due to its close proximity to the region along with an area of low pressure offshore, showers and storms can’t be ruled out at any point in the day. Activity won’t be as widespread as yesterday, but anything would be slow moving. Heavy rainfall is the biggest threat. Localized flooding is possible, especially if your area has received several inches of rain over the past few days. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the upper 70s to low 80s with slightly less humidity. The heat and humidity will return into the new week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A hit or miss storm is possible each day as well.

www.live5news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Wcsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNewsday

Long Island weather: Showers today, then the sun returns

Tuesday’s clouds will likely thicken as a cold front arrives and showers sweep in, mainly after 2 p.m., the forecasters said. By 10 a.m., thermometers may have hit their high for the day of 75 degrees, the National Weather Service said, predicting temperatures will then decline to 66. Not only...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: A break in wet weather for middle of the week, showers and storms return late week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: We’re finally seeing breaks in the clouds, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. A dry air mass has settled in and this will make for a very tranquil evening. The sky will become mostly clear tonight, with low temperatures ranging from upper 50s north to lower 60s south. The dry weather will continue through Wednesday. You can expect lots of sunshine, with highs in the middle 80s. I can’t rule out a stray shower to the far south during the evening hours, but most locations should remain dry through Wednesday night.
EnvironmentPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Not as hot, scattered showers and storms today

A weak frontal boundary will slide south into the Coastal Bend and bring some scattered showers and storms in the area, mainly for the first half of the day. By the end of the week, upper-level high pressure will take over the forecast and the heat and sunshine will return.
Environmentmprnews.org

Hot and stormy weather returns Wednesday

Following another brisk morning Tuesday, temperatures warm quickly across Minnesota, with hot weather returning Wednesday. The same pattern that funnels in the heat also returns rain to the state along with a severe storm risk. Tuesday’s forecast. With cooler air already in place, plus mostly clear skies and light winds...
Environmentlocal21news.com

Rain showers knock down humidity for the week, beautiful weather to come

With the passing of a cold front today we can expect scattered showers through the mid-day hours, then drying out by this evening. Many spots could see over 1/2" of rain. After the front passes, temperatures will cool off and we'll knock down the humidity for the rest of the week.... it will be a beautiful stretch of weather to round out the work week!
Houston, TXcw39.com

Houston Weather – Moderate to heavy rain possible today

HOUSTON (KIAH) A new update from the National Weather Service Houston Galveston this morning…. A cold front will stall just north of the coast this morning and enhance the development of showers and thunderstorms ahead and along the boundary throughout the day. Rain chances decrease this evening as the frontal...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

Cold front expected to follow today’s rain, downpours

Heavy downpours are expected to move through parts of Georgia today ahead of a cold front. WSB Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there’s also a slight risk of a strong storm over the next few hours. >>Download the WSB Radio App and stay up-to-date on the weather in your area here.
New York City, NYnycweathernow.com

NYC Heavy Rain With Localized Flooding Possible

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. We have some relief on the way for those who don’t like the humidity, but remnants of TS Claudette is still helping enhance our incoming front in an indirect way. That’ll translate into some heavy rain and thunder, especially this afternoon as that front slams into some tropical air Claudette left behind. After that, we are golden till Saturday when very warm temps and humidity return.
Environmentnymetroweather.com

More Showers Today, Beautiful Weather Returns Wednesday

Unsettled weather conditions will continue today, as a cold front continues to move through the region. Skies will become mostly cloudy, and showers will begin arriving later this morning. These showers will continue for much of the afternoon and some heavy downpours are possible with a very moist airmass still in place.
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

A cold front is acting as a rainmaker for the area

A lingering boundary will continue to be a rainmaker through Wednesday. Today & Tonight: The cold front will not bring any cold weather, but you may see a few showers from it. Showers are already starting to move into the northwest area and they will push southeast through the morning. Expect to see some rain on your morning commute or at least some leftover wet roads. This afternoon the front will stall out south of Baton Rouge and continue to promote isolated showers.
Environmentlive5news.com

Wet weather returns today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front and tropical moisture will team up to create a wetter, and cloudier, than normal day here across the Lowcountry! Rain will be on the increase this morning with a wet lunch time hour likely. Rain may come in several waves today with one late this morning and perhaps a few more showers and storms in the afternoon or evening hours. Right now, it looks like the wettest time period of today will be between 10 AM and 1 PM. Keep the umbrellas handy through this evening just in case! With the lack of sunshine today, highs will only reach the low 80s. A cold front will push through tonight leading to a lowering chance of rain for Wednesday. We should also enjoy a return to some sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 80s Wednesday with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

ALERT DAY Thursday: Severe Storm Potential

A few showers and storms will be possible early Thursday morning. This isn't the time of concern on Thursday for severe storms, it's during the afternoon & evening we'll be tracking the storms very closely. They will all be contingent though on the morning rain, rumbles, & clouds. If we get enough clearing between the early round and the afternoon & evening chance, which I believe we will, the threat for severe storms will go up for the second wave. That's why we are looking at another ALERT DAY for Thursday, for the threat for severe storms for the afternoon & the evening. All threats of severe weather are possible from 2 PM & later, including damaging hail, strong wind, isolated tornadoes, & heavy rain. Keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest forecast regarding Thursday's severe potential.