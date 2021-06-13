Showers continue for some today, hot weather returns next week!

A few showers and storms will be possible early Thursday morning. This isn't the time of concern on Thursday for severe storms, it's during the afternoon & evening we'll be tracking the storms very closely. They will all be contingent though on the morning rain, rumbles, & clouds. If we get enough clearing between the early round and the afternoon & evening chance, which I believe we will, the threat for severe storms will go up for the second wave. That's why we are looking at another ALERT DAY for Thursday, for the threat for severe storms for the afternoon & the evening. All threats of severe weather are possible from 2 PM & later, including damaging hail, strong wind, isolated tornadoes, & heavy rain. Keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest forecast regarding Thursday's severe potential.