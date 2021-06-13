Tonight's Forecast: Increasing clouds, a shower north & east of GR overnight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Clear skies early this evening will see clouds increase a bit late evening into the overnight. After a small chance for a few showers early Monday morning (mainly northeast of Grand Rapids), we're back to a dry, sunny and comfortable weather pattern for the most part. Most outdoor plans look great for this coming week with highs falling back into the mid/upper 70s. Also of note; while some areas picked up several inches of rain this past week, many did not. What that amounts to -- is we are still in a drought for most of the area and not much widespread relief is on the way though the chance for showers and thunderstorms does return overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Please be careful with any burning or campfires in the weeks to come and be sure to check on any burn restrictions in your area.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Chance of a few light showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder north & east of Grand Rapids overnight. Lows around 60. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: An early morning shower north & east of Grand Rapids. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a pop-up isolated afternoon shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

