Love Where You Live: Why I Love Living in Hialeah

By Lorena Lougedo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove where you live! I love living in Hialeah! Hialeah is HOME. As a child, I grew up in a Cuban American household with my parents and grandparents. I can still smell Mima’s FRIJOLES NEGROS simmering in her SABROSO SAZON. Que Rico! In fact, I remember all the beautiful memories I had growing up in Hialeah, with my family. Park picnics at Amelia Earhart, delicious Cuban cuisines, Latin music, family and friend gatherings, and games of Dominoes are many of the memories I still hold dear to my heart. Moreover, I graduated from Hialeah High School as a proud T-Bred! With this said, I want the same upbringing for my own family. Keeping in touch with my culture is very important to me.

