Our church along with others support a group of aid organizations and churches in New Mexico and in El Paso, on the border with Mexico. We send desperately needed supplies to help refugee children and their families. I asked Lynn Coburn who leads our group efforts to tell us why she is so passionately involved with this ministry when there are so many other equally good causes? Her letter can help us all understand why it is so important for us to provide desperately needed support for those in our local area and to be aware and willing to help in other parts of the world.