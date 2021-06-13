Love Where You Live: Why I Love Living in Homestead

Homestead is nestled between Biscayne National Park and Everglades National Park and therefore it is home to many nature preserves and parks. It is also considered Miami’s agricultural district, where many of our locally grown and sourced foods come from. What I didn’t know about Homestead before moving down here is that it is full of culture and charm. It is the place to farm hop–from “U-picks” and animal encounters–and the place to go when you need a little bit of extra fresh air without the hustle and bustle of the city.