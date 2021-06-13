Love Where You Live: Why I Love Living in Coral Gables
There are a plethora of reasons why Coral Gables is called The City Beautiful. Developed by George Merrick in the early 1900s, the city’s architecture is almost entirely Mediterranean Revival style. When I first moved to Miami, I remember being immensely fascinated by the beautiful landscape and buildings of the Gables. Not only was the city very clean, but all the beautiful trees and plants made me feel like I was in paradise.miami.momcollective.com