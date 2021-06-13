Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinecrest, FL

Love Where You Live: Why I Love Living In Pinecrest

By Sandra Jacquemin
momcollective.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Hurricane Andrew left a destructive wrath of fury over South Florida including our home, we found ourselves living in the Grand Hotel Downtown (no longer there) for three months. As Miami began to rebuild, my family bought a home in 1992, in what we now know as the Village of Pinecrest. That same year was supposed to be the start of my freshman year at Gulliver Prep, right up the street. Circling back and living here today with my family feels familiar yet different. As I bike through the shady streets that were once lined with mango trees, I recall the twenty-five years we spent in our gorgeous home here. A lot of good times, including unforgettable white parties (some of you may have even attended one or two). But I digress.

miami.momcollective.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinecrest, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Gulliver Schools#Birthday Cakes#Fresh Fruits#Gulliver Academy#Middle Eastern#Soflo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Syria
Country
Greece
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York City begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...