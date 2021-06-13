Love Where You Live: Why I Love Living In Pinecrest

After Hurricane Andrew left a destructive wrath of fury over South Florida including our home, we found ourselves living in the Grand Hotel Downtown (no longer there) for three months. As Miami began to rebuild, my family bought a home in 1992, in what we now know as the Village of Pinecrest. That same year was supposed to be the start of my freshman year at Gulliver Prep, right up the street. Circling back and living here today with my family feels familiar yet different. As I bike through the shady streets that were once lined with mango trees, I recall the twenty-five years we spent in our gorgeous home here. A lot of good times, including unforgettable white parties (some of you may have even attended one or two). But I digress.