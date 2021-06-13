Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Lewisburg's Liscum is Gatorade Pa. Player of the Year

By The Standard-Journal
Milton Daily Standard
 9 days ago

LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School has its first Gatorade Pennsylvania Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Ben Liscum earned the honor late last week. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Liscum as Pennsylvania's best high school boys soccer player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Liscum joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Alexi Lalas (1987-88, Cranbrook High School, Mich.), Steve Cherundolo (1996-97, Mount Carmel High School, Calif.), Abby Wambach (1997-98, Our Lady of Mercy School of Young Women, N.Y.), Heather O'Reilly (2001-02 and 2002-03, East Brunswick High School, N.J.), Matt Besler (2004-05, Blue Valley West High School, Kansas), Jack Harrison (2013-14, Berkshire High School, Mass.) and Mallory Pugh (2014-15, Mountain Vista High School, Colo.).

