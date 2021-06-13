Astros' Kyle Tucker: Homers in loss
Tucker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Twins. Tucker and Robel Garcia went back-to-back in the seventh inning to bring Houston within two, but a lineup that mustered just five hits on the day didn't have enough to overcome Minnesota's pitching. It was just the second long ball in 21 games for Tucker, who belted 10 over his first 42 contests. The lack of home runs hasn't affected Tucker's offensive production elsewhere. The right fielder has hit safely in 11 of 12 games, going 19-for-51 (.373) with a .992 OPS during that stretch.www.cbssports.com