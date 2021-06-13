Cancel
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Homers in loss

 9 days ago

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Twins. Tucker and Robel Garcia went back-to-back in the seventh inning to bring Houston within two, but a lineup that mustered just five hits on the day didn't have enough to overcome Minnesota's pitching. It was just the second long ball in 21 games for Tucker, who belted 10 over his first 42 contests. The lack of home runs hasn't affected Tucker's offensive production elsewhere. The right fielder has hit safely in 11 of 12 games, going 19-for-51 (.373) with a .992 OPS during that stretch.

Astros: surprises in first All-Star voting update

With MLB All-Star voting in full swing, the first batch of voting has been counted with the update being released. We have known that the Houston Astros have legitimate contenders for the Mid-Summer Classic, but it took an unorthodox turn. The Houston Astros have their starting nine in the top...
Maldonado, Astros make a slow noise and overcome the four twin Homers

Posted: Posted June 12, 2021 / 0:36 am CDT / Has been updated: June 11, 2021 / 11:41 pm CDT. Minneapolis (AP) Martin Maldonado hit the Gore Head Double for the ninth time, urging fans to inflate and throw the trash can into the field, and the Houston Astros defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Friday night.
Astros insider: José Urquidy limits damage to solo homers

Minnesota does excel in one important area. It entered Friday’s game with 88 home runs. Houston allowed four more, giving the Twins a long-awaited look at the top of a leaderboard. The Twins lineup is top-heavy, containing one of the sport’s longest-tenured sluggers and a former American League MVP. Nelson Cruz and Josh Donaldson will get theirs. Limiting the production around them is paramount.
Houston native just started actually following the Astros this season. Was curious how the community feels about Kyle Tucker?

Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/Astros/comments/nx1d4l/houston_native_just_started_actually_following/ Author: /u/BlueDreamWidow at There are literally dozens of us! Dozens!. This is the first season I've actually kept up with the Astros, as opposed to just watching during the playoffs. I'm not new to the MLB, know how the game works, just was never very interested in it. So my eye for who is and isn't a good player, and seeing the intangibles in players isn't quite dialed in yet. I know we have the big names on the team, but Mr. Tucker has caught my attention. IMO he seems pretty reliable at bat, and I feel like anytime there's 1-3runners on base and Tucker comes up to bat, he's gonna get a hit and advance the bases. Anyone have any strong opinions of him one way or another? Would love to hear what the community thinks of him.
Astros' Jose Altuve: Pops 10th homer

Altuve went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Boston. The second baseman has shown some pop recently with four round trippers in his last nine games. For the season, Altuve has 10 homers, 28 RBI, 40 runs scored and two stolen bases while slashing .293/.363/.466 in 50 contests. He's already doubled his homer total (five) from 48 games last season.
Astros' Alex Bregman: Slugs two-run homer

Bregman went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a pair of doubles and a walk in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Boston. The third baseman showed off some power with three extra-base hits Wednesday. His long ball was just his third in 33 games since the start of May. Bregman has still put together a solid stat line with seven homers, 31 RBI, 34 runs scored and a .295/.384/.464 slash line through 237 plate appearances. He's picked up six hits, including a homer and four doubles, in his last three contests, so he appears to have shaken off a recent slump.
Kyle Tucker doubles and scores in win

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker 1-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox. He would go on to score. The 24-year-old also struck out once and stranded five Houston runners on the basepaths. Fantasy Impact:. Through 59 games this year, Tucker has amassed a .257/.318/.472 slash line with...
Astros' Chas McCormick: Fills in for Tucker

McCormick started in right field in place of Kyle Tucker (illness) on Tuesday and went 0-for-4 with a run scored in a 6-3 extra-inning win over Texas. McCormick wore the golden sombrero, striking out four times in the game, but managed to score as the runner placed on second base to start the bottom of the 10th inning. He would likely start in right field again Wednesday if Tucker remains unavailable. McCormick came up through the system has a right fielder but has started there just twice in 2021, while also playing 12 in left field and seven in center.
Astros club 6 homers in defeating Rangers

Chas McCormick and Jose Altuve slugged two home runs apiece and the Houston Astros capped a two-game series sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers with an 8-4 victory Wednesday. The Astros bashed a season-high six home runs, four off Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles, en route to their 12th victory in 16 games.
The First Kyle Tucker Breaking-T Shirt is Here at Last

Who woulda thunk this young man would lead the Astros in homers? And near the top of a star-studded team in WAR? The smart ones knew all along. And he’s just beginning. Kyle Tucker is a superstar in the making. And now we have his first Breaking-T shirt. The first...
Astros' Luis Garcia: Struggles in loss

Garcia (5-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.1 innings, taking the loss to the Twins on Saturday. Garcia surrendered a two-run home run to Jorge Polanco as a part of a three-run fifth inning. His five-start winning streak came to an end Saturday after he failed to make it through the fifth inning. The 24-year-old still has a strong 2.98 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP with 72 strikeouts in 63.1 innings. He will look to get back on track in his next start, which will likely come next weekend against the White Sox.
Altuve homers again, Astros beat White Sox 10-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2. Jose Urquidy pitched seven strong innings to stifle Chicago’s powerful lineup, backed by a three-run shot from Brantley and a career-best four RBIs by Toro. Houston won its fourth straight. There were two on in the first when Brantley knocked his homer off Dylan Cease into the seats in right field. Toro hit a two-run shot that pushed the lead to 10-2 in the seventh.
Astros' Carlos Correa: Homers, doubles in win

Correa went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double and another run scored during Tuesday's win over Boston. Correa got the scoring starting by just barely taking Martin Perez deep with a 310-footer in the first inning. He made Perez pay again in the second by knocking in an RBI double. It was Correa's sixth multi-hit outing over the last 11 games. On the season, he holds a team-leading 11 homers to go with 14 doubles and a .288/.372/.502 slash line.
Astros bash three homers, clobber White Sox

Michael Brantley, Jose Altuve and Abraham Toro belted home runs as the Houston Astros continued their power surge with a 10-2 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Houston earned its fourth win in a row, having averaged 9.5 runs per game in that span. The Astros have...
Robel García keeps Astros rolling with win over White Sox

Here stood Houston’s latest hero, a slender man of 6 feet with a face and name few recognize in this ballpark. Robel Garcia galloped into second base to bring them alive. He pointed toward the first-base dugout he sent into a frenzy. He clapped his hands. He pointed at the sky.
Astros hit 6 homers to sweep away Rangers

HOUSTON -- Although the Astros don’t want to take for granted any part of their schedule, the month of June could realistically be split into two segments: the first half, which was the more challenging, and the second, where things seemingly ease up a bit. The “eased up” part has...
Garcia drives in 3, Correa homers as Astros beat White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — In the three games since Houston star third baseman Alex Bregman was injured, the two players filling in for him have come up big to help the Astros keep their winning streak alive. Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered...
Astros look for home sweep of the White Sox

The Houston Astros have won the first three games of their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox by a combined score of 19-6. They host former teammate Dallas Keuchel while looking for a four-game sweep toay. Betting Impact:. The Astros are -143 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Houston...