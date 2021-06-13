Astros' Kyle Tucker: Homers in loss

Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/Astros/comments/nx1d4l/houston_native_just_started_actually_following/ Author: /u/BlueDreamWidow at There are literally dozens of us! Dozens!. This is the first season I've actually kept up with the Astros, as opposed to just watching during the playoffs. I'm not new to the MLB, know how the game works, just was never very interested in it. So my eye for who is and isn't a good player, and seeing the intangibles in players isn't quite dialed in yet. I know we have the big names on the team, but Mr. Tucker has caught my attention. IMO he seems pretty reliable at bat, and I feel like anytime there's 1-3runners on base and Tucker comes up to bat, he's gonna get a hit and advance the bases. Anyone have any strong opinions of him one way or another? Would love to hear what the community thinks of him.