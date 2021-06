Newsday | David Lennon: Today’s Yankees starter, Jameson Taillon, lent some insight to the controversy over pitchers using foreign substances on baseballs, as he told reporters that during his second Tommy John surgery rehab, he experimented with Spider Tack. However, he couldn’t get any kind of command with it, so he abandoned the attempt long before he could even use it in games. Taillon also defended his pal, Gerrit Cole, saying that he’s a talented and smart enough pitcher to be good regardless of any possible tampering, though it is worth noting that he didn’t exactly absolve Cole of any allegations, and that Taillon encouraged MLB to “go completely clean” and eliminate said usage league-wide.