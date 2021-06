Jenny Fuller has been named the next head softball coach at Pittsburg State University, according to an announcement made by the athletics department on Friday. Fuller arrives at PSU after serving as head coach at NCAA Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. In four seasons, she led the Wolves to an 85-80 overall record as well as a 23-20 mark this past spring. The 2020 campaign saw the Fuller-led NSU team open on a 10-game win streak and go 15-4 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.