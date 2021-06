Caleb Ewan will lead Lotto Soudal at the Tour de France, where Philippe Gilbert and Thomas De Gendt will also feature in the eight-man line-up. Ewan notched up two stage wins at the Giro d’Italia last month and warmed up for the Tour with another brace of victories at last week's Baloise Belgium Tour. The Australian has won five stages in the past two Tours, and he will look to benefit from the increased number of flat stages on this year’s route.