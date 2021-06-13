Get to Know Ashley Kelsey — Kerryon Johnson's Girlfriend, Baby Mama, and Former Reality Star

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kerryon Johnson and "The Challenge" alum Ashley Kelsey welcomed their first child together, their daughter, Snoh Marie Johnson.

The new mom has been sharing updates and stunning pictures since she announced that she was welcoming a newborn, and followers have been curious to know more about her.

REALITY STAR

In 2011, Ashley Marie Kelsey made her debut on a reality show, "The Real World: San Diego." Although the show was not entirely successful, it gave Kelsey a chance to advance her career.

During her time on the series, Ashley Kesley and fellow star, Zac Nichols became an item, but their romance came crumbling after the pair left the house, with Kelsey claiming the relationship felt unnatural.

Afterward, the new mom featured in "The Challenge" and instantly became a fan favorite due to her fierceness and determination. Her participation in the show gave her a huge fanbase and following on social media.

During her pregnancy, the former reality star confessed that she battled anxiety.

Kerryon Johnson's girlfriend confessed that her time on reality the show helped her to grow as a person and learn more about herself. Getting a lifetime opportunity helped Kelsey to become comfortable with herself.

Shortly after leaving reality biz, Kelsey pursued other interests and also studied marketing. The former reality star is a brand ambassador for various brands, including Esmi Skin Minerals and L.

ON CHILDBIRTH

Johnson, who the Lions selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, and Kelsey constantly feature each other on their social media pages. The couple announced last year that they were preparing for the birth of their first child together.

During her pregnancy, the former reality star confessed that she battled anxiety and was concerned that she could not work out due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Since becoming a mom, Kelsey revealed that the experience has been amazing, while her NFL boyfriend remarked that the birth of their daughter was easily the best day of his life.