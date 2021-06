KT Racing has done a brilliant job with the WRC series in recent years, and before Codemasters takes over the helm it’s got a couple more entries to serve up. Published by Nacon, WRC 10 is set for launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC this September, with a Switch release following sometime later. And once again it seems like it’s going be a must-have for rally fans. As well as the expected improvements to physics and modes such as career, this release will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the sport, bringing with it a slew of new content.