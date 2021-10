The initial assessments on Romelu Lukaku’s ankle injury have been done, but the swelling was apparently still too much on Thursday for the scans to provide a true picture of the extent of the injury. Still, as reported by the Telegraph’s Matt Law, Lukaku is expected to miss two-three weeks, which would rule him out until after the November international break — and presumably give him those two weeks to help recover as well.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO