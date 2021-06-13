CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

How to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in the Copa America 2021 from India?

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleVenezuela, India, Brazil, Copa América, 2021 Copa América, Estádio Nacional de Brasília, Indian Standard Time. Brazil enter the tournament as clear favourites having won last...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Matildas vs Brazil: When, where, team news and how to watch in Australia

The Matildas will return to home soil on October 23 when they take on South American giants Brazil in a friendly at CommBank Stadium in Sydney. Tony Gustavsson's side haven't played in Australia since February 2020 and will turn out in front of a strong crowd with capacity lifted to allow for up to 22,500 fans.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

India vs Nepal: How have India performed in SAFF Championship finals?

India will hope to bag a record eighth SAFF Championship title on Saturday as they take on Nepal in the final of the tournament at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. Igor Stimac's side reached the final by finishing at the top of the points table and remained unbeaten...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Venezuela#Indian#Ist#Spsn
TechRadar

Man City vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Currently sitting third from bottom, it's been a tough start to the season for Burnley, and things don't get any easier for the Clarets as they travel to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola's superstars this afternoon. Read on to find out how to watch Man City vs Burnley online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.
NFL
TechRadar

India vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch free and from anywhere in T20 World Cup today

When it comes to grudge matches in international sport, nothing quite comes close to matching India vs Pakistan. In a rivalry that goes way beyond sport, the next chapter will see Virat Kohli's Indians face Babar Azam's Men in Green. This fixture means the world on both sides of the border, so read on as we explain how to get an India vs Pakistan live stream and watch T20 World Cup cricket online from anywhere today - including where you can do so for free.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will not go to a Spanish jail for violating a restraining order in 2017 after a Madrid court on Wednesday accepted an appeal by the French player.  The court said Wednesday it had accepted Hernandez's appeal based on his current family situation and the low probability that he would commit a crime again.
SOCCER
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Lessons from Venezuela

Democrats say President Joe Biden won “a strong mandate.” His government can do all sorts of good things!. I don’t believe he has a mandate, but thanks to the selfishness of former President Donald Trump, Democrats control Congress, and that may give them power to shove their worst ideas down our throats. Those include:
BUSINESS
AFP

Unusual 'church' in Argentina honors late football star Maradona

Members of the "Maradonian Church" in Argentina came together Saturday in worshipful celebration of the memory of beloved football idol Diego Maradona on what would have been his 61st birthday, just weeks before the first anniversary of his death. The celebration in Rosario was one of several being held across Argentina on Saturday in Maradona's memory.
SOCCER
texasredzonereport.com

How to watch Curling Night in America: Team USA vs Denmark Women’s live stream, Start Time and Match Update

It’s Curling Night in America once again and tonight, the United States women will square off against Denmark from Irvine, CA. Team USA features several Olympians, including Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Tara Peterson, Becca Hamilton, and Aileen Geving. Peterson, Roth and Giving all represented the United States in the PyeongChang Olympics.
SPORTS
AFP

Argentine ex-president Macri in court over illicit spying claims

Former Argentina president Mauricio Macri briefly appeared before a judge Thursday in a probe into claims his government spied on relatives of 44 sailors who died in the sinking of a navy submarine. The hearing in Dolores, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Buenos Aires, was postponed within minutes after Macri's lawyer argued the court "does not have the authority" to lift secrecy provisions on state intelligence for him to testify. But late Thursday, current President Alberto Fernandez signed a decree shortly before leaving for the G20 summit in Rome that lifted those secrecy provisions, allowing his testimony, officials said. The ARA San Juan sub disappeared in November 2017. When it was found just over a year later, it was at a depth of more than 900 meters (2,950 feet) in a desolate area of the South Atlantic some 400 kilometers off the coast of Argentina.
POLITICS
AFP

Australian gay footballer Cavallo 'overwhelmed' by support

Australian midfielder Josh Cavallo said that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of global support after coming out as the only known gay men's footballer playing in a top-flight league. The 21-year-old, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia's A-League, said on social media on Wednesday: "I'm a footballer and I'm gay." His decision to go public won plaudits throughout the footballing world and beyond, with legendary Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tweeting: "You are a champion. Football is for everyone. Big respect." Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Gerard Pique and David de Gea all tweeted their support.
FIFA
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
Vice

2 Tourists Killed as Cartels Creep Into Mexico’s Tulum Resort Area

A shootout at a popular outdoor restaurant in the trendy resort of Tulum that killed two foreign tourists and wounded three more ripped through the Caribbean town’s laid-back vibe and shocked many who’d considered the region an oasis immune to Mexico’s insecurity. But the October 20 killings revealed the dark...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy