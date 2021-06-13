How to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in the Copa America 2021 from India?

Former Argentina president Mauricio Macri briefly appeared before a judge Thursday in a probe into claims his government spied on relatives of 44 sailors who died in the sinking of a navy submarine. The hearing in Dolores, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Buenos Aires, was postponed within minutes after Macri's lawyer argued the court "does not have the authority" to lift secrecy provisions on state intelligence for him to testify. But late Thursday, current President Alberto Fernandez signed a decree shortly before leaving for the G20 summit in Rome that lifted those secrecy provisions, allowing his testimony, officials said. The ARA San Juan sub disappeared in November 2017. When it was found just over a year later, it was at a depth of more than 900 meters (2,950 feet) in a desolate area of the South Atlantic some 400 kilometers off the coast of Argentina.

