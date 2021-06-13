Juneteenth state holiday is time to continue the journey for hope (Guest viewpoint)

This is the grave of Avery Dulles. Born in 1918 in Auburn, New York, Dulles grew up at the very elite of American society. His father was John Foster Dulles, his uncle was Allen Dulles, and this family went back into the foreign policy apparatus for generations before that. He had a relatively mild case of polio as a child and recovered, unlike so many others. Of course he had the most elite education possible, going to Choate (among other schools) before enrolling at Harvard in 1936. The family was Presbyterian, but Dulles would convert to Catholicism in 1940 after a period of agnosticism in college. Personally, I’ve never really understood the conversion experience in the modern world. All religion comes up against the obvious question to me–which is why is one better than the other and why is it that the vast majority of religious people believe they are going to Heaven or Hell or whatever afterlife or that they are right based upon the less than compelling reason that they were born into it. Even the convert, I mean, what on earth would make someone think that they had figured it out? It’s really the issue of belief itself I don’t understand. Like math or mint chocolate chip ice cream, I’m never going to understand it, so why bother spending time thinking about it? This includes committed atheism, which is just another religion.