Juneteenth state holiday is time to continue the journey for hope (Guest viewpoint)

MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
As Massachusetts celebrates Juneteenth as an official state holiday, let us go back to 1865. Let’s think about the enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas, who unshackled their hearts and hands to journey courageously forward along the long and winding walk to freedom. They received news of their freedom some two...

MassLive.com

