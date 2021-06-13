“In the UK he no longer plays football”

After Christian Eriksen’s collapse, criticism of UEFA has become louder and louder. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said at a press conference on Tuesday morning: “I had the feeling that we and the players were being put under pressure.” It was “undeniable that we were given two options by Uefa. I was there. I know it. There were only two options. And it was very, very clear”. After it became clear that Eriksen’s condition was stable, UEFA had given both teams the choice of either playing the same evening or at noon the next day. Situations like this, prove that anything can happen during a match, so you should remember to bet on different Betting Sites for more chances of winnings.