“In the UK he no longer plays football”
Eriksen, former personal cardiologist spoke: ‘In the UK he no longer plays football’. Christian Eriksen He saved the most precious thing, his life. Maybe the same can’t be said for him football career. english cardiologist Sanjay Sharma Comment on yesterday’s episode, Noting that the Dane will hardly play Another match in professional football. “Obviously something went terribly wrong. But they managed to bring it back, the question is what happened? And why did it happen?” This man underwent regular tests until 2019How do you explain this cardiac arrest? “, Eriksen’s cardiologist said while he was still at Spurs.www.newsnetnebraska.org