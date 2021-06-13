Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

“In the UK he no longer plays football”

By Mirabelle Hunt
newsnetnebraska.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEriksen, former personal cardiologist spoke: ‘In the UK he no longer plays football’. Christian Eriksen He saved the most precious thing, his life. Maybe the same can’t be said for him football career. english cardiologist Sanjay Sharma Comment on yesterday’s episode, Noting that the Dane will hardly play Another match in professional football. “Obviously something went terribly wrong. But they managed to bring it back, the question is what happened? And why did it happen?” This man underwent regular tests until 2019How do you explain this cardiac arrest? “, Eriksen’s cardiologist said while he was still at Spurs.

www.newsnetnebraska.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Football#Uk#English#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueKotaku

Antoine Griezmann Is Playing Football Manager The Hard Way

Barcelona and France striker Antoine Griezmann is currently getting ready to try to win Euro 2020 with his national side, but on the way to the tournament he’s been showing off his skills in a different game: Football Manager, where he’s been doing very well indeed. Here’s Griezman, laptop out...
Soccergranthshala.com

Christian Eriksen is unlikely to play football again and Italian law could BAN him from competing for Inter Milan if it transpires he suffered a cardiac arrest, according to leading NHS cardiologist

Christian Eriksson is unlikely to play football again and Italy could ban the Inter Milan player from competing again, according to a leading cardiologist. The 29-year-old collapsed on the pitch with suspected cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match with Finland on Saturday afternoon – with reports claiming the midfielder’s heart stopped for five minutes on the pitch.
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Man Takes Laptop To Wembley So He Can Play FA Cup Final On Football Manager

A dedicated Football Manager fan travelled to Wembley Stadium with a laptop so he could play an FA Cup final...and lost on penalties. Alex, a 28-year-old Arsenal fan who lives in California, stumbled across National League strugglers Barnet by mistake during his years playing the game at university - and was desperate to help them climb the football pyramid.
SoccerBBC

Christian Eriksen: The footballer says he is feeling 'fine'

Footballer Christian Eriksen has updated fans from hospital - thanking them for their support and saying he feels fine. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is recovering in hospital after he collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland. Eriksen posted a selfie on social media and said: "Big thanks...
Public Healthwarwickcourier.co.uk

UK travellers no longer required to take PCR test to go to Portugal

Travellers going from the UK to Portugal will no longer need to take a PCR test, after the country changed its travel rules. The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel guidance in relation to Portugal accordingly, although the country remains on the ‘Amber’ list. People going on holiday from...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: It's (probably) not coming home: Only a THIRD of UK football fans think England are likely to win Euro 2020 ahead of Scotland game at Wembley - but four in 10 say Gareth Southgate should be KNIGHTED if he leads the team to glory

Excitement is building today as England prepare to take on Scotland at Wembley - but fans are keeping a cool head about the Three Lions' chances of winning Euro 2020. Only a third (34 per cent) think it's likely that England will win the delayed competition, with fewer than one in 10 thinking it's very likely they will triumph, according to a new MailOnline poll.
U.K.retailcrowd.co.uk

England no longer thinks Prince Harry has a role to play

In the interview, the Prince and Princess of Sussex also accused an unnamed member of the royal family of expressing concern about the baby’s skin color before the little boys, Archie, were born in May 2019. Prince William, on the other hand, denied the charges. Royal fan and Conservative MP...
Soccernewslanes.com

Christian Eriksen given hope he'll play again as other footballer has similar heart device

It was announced today that Christian Eriksen will have a heart starter device (ICD) implanted after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020. There is now hope that Eriksen’s new device will allow him to play football again. Expert injury analyst, Ben Dinnery, tweeted today that Dutch player, Daley Blind, has been fitted with a similar heart device and “continues to play at the highest level”.
UEFAjioforme.com

How Christian Eriksen reacted to the Danish-Russian victory – Soccer Sports

Denmark beat Russia 4-1 in Copenhagen to qualify for the knockout stage, despite all possibilities. Their victory was enough to send them to the next round, thanks to Belgium defeating Finland. The goals of Mickel Damsgard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Mæhle were enough to counter Artem Dzyuba’s 70-minute...
Soccercdcgamingreports.com

UK: TV football pundits accused of helping to push gambling on young fans

A viral social media campaign featuring high-profile BBC and ITV football pundits has been accused of normalising betting among the young and encouraging problem gambling during the Euro 2020 tournament. Sky Bet last week launched a series of videos starring BBC Euro 2020 pundit Micah Richards and ITV Euro 2020...
UEFABillboard

Here's Who Topped PRS' Most Played UK National Football Anthems Chart

The fans have spoken! As the UEFA Euro 2020 heats up, U.K. collecting society PRS for Music has revealed its list of top UK national football anthems. Ahead of the European football championship, the popular 1990s track "Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)" has placed No. 1 on PRS' Most Played UK National Football Anthems Chart, according to data compiled by the organization.
Soccertheclevelandamerican.com

The former Tottenham doctor says Christian Eriksen will no longer play

Cardiologist Sanjay Sharma has vowed that it will be difficult for the Danish to play football professionally again. Denmark – Sanjay Sharma Was a doctor Christian Erickson On his platform with him Tottenham Hotspur From the UK. A renowned cardiologist and professor at St George’s University in London has confirmed that the Danish player briefly “died” in Copenhagen when he went missing in the Denmark-Finland match.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Playing politics with football is a new low for this Tory government

England’s multi-ethnic football team unites white and ethnic minority people alike. But some Downing Street aides and ministers are more interested in dividing them, and using the row over whether players should take the knee to further their culture war.Labour MPs note that it took an intervention by Gordon Brown (who was quicker on his feet than Keir Starmer) to force Boris Johnson to eventually make clear he did not want England fans to boo when players take the knee.But Priti Patel didn’t get the memo, accusing the England team of “gesture politics” – which is precisely what she...
UEFAthecomeback.com

Christian Eriksen sends a new sign of life after collapse – Denmark coach railed against UEFA

After Christian Eriksen’s collapse, criticism of UEFA has become louder and louder. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said at a press conference on Tuesday morning: “I had the feeling that we and the players were being put under pressure.” It was “undeniable that we were given two options by Uefa. I was there. I know it. There were only two options. And it was very, very clear”. After it became clear that Eriksen’s condition was stable, UEFA had given both teams the choice of either playing the same evening or at noon the next day. Situations like this, prove that anything can happen during a match, so you should remember to bet on different Betting Sites for more chances of winnings.
Socceryournewsnet.com

Denmark's Christian Eriksen visits teammates

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen is continuing to makes steps in his recovery. On Friday, he visited his Danish teammates for the first time, Eriksen saw them in a middle of a training session and then gave everyone all a hug. He was released from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and the first thing he wanted to do was to greet his teammates at their European Championship base camp outside their country's capital. Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's first Euro 2020 game against Finland last Saturday. He had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. He's now fitted with an implantable heart monitoring device to prevent another in the future.