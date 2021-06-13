Keep your dog away from hot tubs this summer, warn vets

Over the past year, dogs have provided locked-down owners with comfort, company and a reason to head out for long restorative walks. There are 12 million of them in the UK, according to data from the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association. And because of the coronavirus pandemic, a whole generation of puppies have never spent any time alone, while older dogs have got used to always having someone around. Now that we can leave the house again, that may be about to change.