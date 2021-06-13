Keep your dog away from hot tubs this summer, warn vets
Pet owners are being urged to keep dogs out of hot tubs this summer, as vets warn about the dangers of chlorine. Despite being highly sought-after garden features, hot tub water can be toxic to dogs. A news story recently highlighted one Bulldog who was struggling to breathe after the strong chlorinated water caused inflammation on his lungs. While he quickly recovered, vets had to give him oxygen through a catheter in his nose to stabilise him.www.countryliving.com