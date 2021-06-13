Unseen Roman baths set to be unveiled in autumn

YES, 6 bedrooms! 3,392 Total finished square feet of living space. Welcome to your perfect home that sits on a prime cul de sac lot backing to woods and trees and a creek behind the fence. This home has had many updates and upgrades. Fully redesigned custom gourmet kitchen, primary bathroom. This home has newer energy efficient windows, roof, and HVAC system. It is move in ready! Large deck backs to trees and the recently landscaped/hardscaped back yard is perfect for entertaining. Possible main floor bedroom w/closet if needed, or perfect as a den or home office. Lots of room continues in the walk out basement w/full bathroom and bedroom down there. Extra dedicated room for office/den/craft room as well! In the back of the house is a walk in storage area equipped with 220v electric panel perfect for work or hobby shop! Walking distance to Henderson Elementary, an award winning Children's Engineering (STEM) school and Lake Montclair with 3 beaches. Golf, pool, and tennis memberships available. Close to bus and commuter lines and lots.