Bringing attention to the great things that students and teachers accomplish– well, it’s certainly not something that I will apologize for. Even if it puts me at risk of redundancy. Since it just never gets old to write about the talent and expertise of Springfield teachers, I’m using a little time on a snowy day to share something I discovered in the Ohio Journal of English Language Arts (OJELA). Under the heading of “Joyful Learning: Finding Moments of Inspiration and Renewal,” I found a story written by Springfield High School English language arts teacher Kristin Stanfill.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO