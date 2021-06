Cowardly Refusal by the Executive Branch to Acknowledge that Saab’s Fate is a Political Question. It has been reported that there were times this past weekend in Accra at the ECOWAS Heads of State Summit when it was hard not to feel sorry for the forlorn figure of President Jorge Fonseca. Who needs to a speak with a head of state with neither a mandate nor any obvious political favours to trade? Especially when he represents a nation which has done far more this past year than any other ECOWAS Member State to challenge the very cohesion of the community and the centrepiece of its integration efforts, namely, the ECOWAS Court of Justice.