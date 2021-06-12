Millsboro Voters Re-elect Brad Cordrey to Town Council

Albin town council had their meeting on June 17. There was a budget meeting hearing first before the regular meeting making sure about the adjustment for the next year. Mayor Kelly Krakow called the meeting to order. Approval of previous minutes was first for the night. Next is bid opening of the streets and curbs that need to be in throughout the town. It was discussed and approved since there was one bid.A guest was welcomed to the meeting. The old business was reviewing the lunch program report and mayor updates. The lunch program is trying to increase the meals being brought. Still varies on the day and the kind of meal. Mayor updates were generator concerns, strip and buffing floors, breakdown on insurance of the two towers or one, how the sewer was doing and fuel contract. All were discussed but the fuel was only voted and approved on.