WGMD Fishing Report 6-12-21

Met up with a group in town from Atlanta, and we decided to hit the surf up. We were to meet at my spot at 6am, but I got there early at 5:30. Got all set up, and was waiting on them to show. I decided to throw a skitter walk in the deep pocket we were fishing before sunrise, and 2nd cast it was game on with the trout. All were in the 14-14 7/8ths in range unfortunately, but still really cool to get top water trout in the surf. My people showed up, we fished from 6-9:30am, and ended up getting 2doz whiting, 3 keeper trout, 4 spots, 4 bluefish, 1 bonnethead, 1 Atlantic sharpnose, 1 catfish, and two pompano. Overall a beautiful and eventful morning in the surf. Water clarity was a 10/10 best its been this year, and mullet were in the surf (guessing why the trout were too) with pogies out past the 2nd bar flipping.