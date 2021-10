The Atlanta Braves overcame the loss of Charlie Morton to secure a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. Atlanta’s offense did damage early and the bullpen slammed the door late. With the middle three games of the series at Truist Park, the Braves desperately needed to come away with at least one win over the first two games.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO